Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,119.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $9,399,345. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,012.82 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,125.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,036.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.