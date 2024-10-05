FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will earn $34.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $36.20. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $495.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.29 and a 200 day moving average of $461.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $517.26. The company has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.