Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $26.76 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cinemark by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

