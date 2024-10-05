Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $364.81.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

NYSE ANET opened at $395.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.55 and its 200 day moving average is $323.80. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $396.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total transaction of $242,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total value of $242,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total value of $225,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,962.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,361 shares of company stock valued at $20,523,830. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,848,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after purchasing an additional 884,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4,160.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

