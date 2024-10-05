Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Wedbush raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Healthpeak Properties

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,279,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $15,548,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.