FY2024 EPS Estimates for Flywire Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Flywire in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

FLYW stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -149.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. Flywire has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $31.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flywire by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,486,000 after buying an additional 100,704 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 10.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,837,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 450,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Flywire by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,819,000 after buying an additional 485,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Flywire by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,962,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,180 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $155,667.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,377,892.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $155,667.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,377,892.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $31,912.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 273,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,246.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

