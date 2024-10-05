Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the blue-jean maker will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.82 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 148.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,520. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $655,765 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,584,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 526,334 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 162,423 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Further Reading

