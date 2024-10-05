Amkor Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 25,031 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,261% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,060 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMKR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

