JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 976.23 ($13.06) and traded as high as GBX 978 ($13.08). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 975 ($13.04), with a volume of 267,860 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan American Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 976.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 976.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

JPMorgan American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan American’s payout ratio is 344.83%.

JPMorgan American Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

