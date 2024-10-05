Somnio Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Somnio Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.