Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Pfizer by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 235,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,154,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after buying an additional 74,737 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Pfizer by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 146,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PFE opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.