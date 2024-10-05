Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,211 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,273,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 110,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 75,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 93,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6,029.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 116,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $70.82 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

