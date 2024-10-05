Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in American Electric Power by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38,972 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

