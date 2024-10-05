Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Markel Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,565.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,562.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,556.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MKL shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

