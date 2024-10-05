Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 1.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

TFC opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $45.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

