Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,866,000 after purchasing an additional 69,169 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,150,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,964,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $197.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $202.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.23 and a 200-day moving average of $188.66.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

