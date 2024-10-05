Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lowered by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.16 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

