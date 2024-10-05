Somnio Financial Group LLC Buys 3,379 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Somnio Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Somnio Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 283,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 41,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNK opened at $97.04 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

