Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,499 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 1.34% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GSST opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.