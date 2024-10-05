Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading 5.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.44. 2,763,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,956,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 419.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 511,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

