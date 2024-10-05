DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Shares Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $48.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DigitalOcean traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.56. 190,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,282,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96.
DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
