Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $224.13 and last traded at $225.30. Approximately 9,712,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 61,131,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.67.

Specifically, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,802,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,309,126.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $111,148,695.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cfra boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Apple Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 28,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Apple by 40.4% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 58,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in Apple by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 22,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 160,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

