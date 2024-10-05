Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 2.5% on Insider Selling

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $192.47 and last traded at $194.18. 8,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 81,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.06.

Specifically, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total value of $603,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,652.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.27, for a total transaction of $178,267.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,279 shares in the company, valued at $9,407,132.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total value of $109,253.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,539.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

