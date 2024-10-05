Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $185.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Intercontinental Exchange traded as high as $163.95 and last traded at $163.90, with a volume of 30883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.26.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ICE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,316 shares of company stock worth $9,835,609. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.16 and a 200 day moving average of $144.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.