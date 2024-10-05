JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. JetBlue Airways traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 9908202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JetBlue Airways

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 14.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.