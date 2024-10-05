JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. JetBlue Airways traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 9908202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.
JBLU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.92.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.
