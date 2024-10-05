American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $11.36. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 21,327,542 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAL. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

