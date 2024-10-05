New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Up 5.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 1,754,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,581,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Specifically, CEO Wesley R. Edens purchased 5,793,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,721,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280,126.45. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NFE. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.60 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 11.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,892,000 after buying an additional 113,835 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,207,000. M&G Plc lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 2,537,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 874,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

