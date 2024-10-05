loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. 385,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 542,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Specifically, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $97,917.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,943.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

loanDepot Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $783.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 272 Capital LP grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 107.4% in the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in loanDepot by 390.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 158,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in loanDepot by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.