Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $236.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $249.87 and last traded at $249.84. Approximately 31,676,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 95,267,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.66.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $798.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.