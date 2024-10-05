Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as high as $184.33 and last traded at $184.05, with a volume of 6746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.31.
GWRE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.60 and a 200 day moving average of $135.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,412.85 and a beta of 1.19.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
