Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as high as $184.33 and last traded at $184.05, with a volume of 6746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.31.

GWRE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.60 and a 200 day moving average of $135.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,412.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.