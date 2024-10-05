GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $300.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $259.32 and last traded at $257.88, with a volume of 456006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.68.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.98.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.35.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.