Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.48. 335,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,154,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Specifically, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,072. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $60,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $163,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,055.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

