GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.39 and traded as high as C$36.97. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$36.50, with a volume of 8,141 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.25.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$530.64 million, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.35.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.11). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of C$639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$648.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.2993948 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

