Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and traded as high as $26.59. Wilmar International shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 4,792 shares traded.

Wilmar International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.4044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

