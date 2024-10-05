Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.08. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 17,091 shares trading hands.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

