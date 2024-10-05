Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and traded as high as $107.29. Givaudan shares last traded at $107.08, with a volume of 15,907 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Givaudan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GVDNY
Givaudan Stock Performance
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.