Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and traded as high as $107.29. Givaudan shares last traded at $107.08, with a volume of 15,907 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Givaudan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Givaudan Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

