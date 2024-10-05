Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.37. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 38,900 shares changing hands.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$47.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

Insider Activity at Microbix Biosystems

In related news, insider Microbix Biosystems Inc. purchased 600,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,122.06. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.