BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.99 ($7.00) and traded as high as GBX 555 ($7.42). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 540 ($7.22), with a volume of 808,030 shares changing hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 522.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 552.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,557.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48,571.43%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

