Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.71. Bovie Medical shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 129,500 shares trading hands.
Bovie Medical Stock Performance
Bovie Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bovie Medical
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Bovie Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovie Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.