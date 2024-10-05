Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Avidbank Holdings (OTC:AVBH) Lowered by Analyst

Avidbank Holdings (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avidbank in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avidbank’s FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Avidbank in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Avidbank Stock Down 0.7 %

OTC AVBH opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.69. Avidbank has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36.

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 million.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

