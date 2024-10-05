Gorilla Technology Group Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gorilla Technology Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRRR opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gorilla Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 173,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Gorilla Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

