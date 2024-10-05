Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Decreased by Analyst

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 25.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

