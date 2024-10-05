Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Issued By DA Davidson

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.57.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

