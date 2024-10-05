Cheelee Price Tops $13.05 on Top Exchanges (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for approximately $13.05 or 0.00021046 BTC on major exchanges. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $252.47 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,143.72935846 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 12.93696962 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,878,912.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

