Atb Cap Markets Comments on Baker Hughes’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.0 %

BKR stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.