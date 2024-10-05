Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for First Financial Northwest, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FFNW. StockNews.com cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $22.44 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $205.86 million, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

