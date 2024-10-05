DA Davidson Comments on Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.77%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BSRR. StockNews.com cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $85,814.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,729.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $85,814.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,729.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcphaill sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $187,732.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,699 shares in the company, valued at $618,279.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,366 shares of company stock worth $1,370,158 in the last three months. 11.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

