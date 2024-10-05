Nano (XNO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $110.98 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,006.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.96 or 0.00520853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00105346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00030093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00242612 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00073584 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

