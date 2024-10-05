Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 25,843 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 236.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,843 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.12. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

