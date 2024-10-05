Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $4,924,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.13 and a 200 day moving average of $154.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

